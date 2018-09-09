SL refugee in India expecting triplets, gives birth to quadruplets

-

When Kalani, 30, who is residing at the Sri Lankan refugee camp at Arachalur, found that she was pregnant, she and her husband Vijayakumar, 36, were thrilled to receive a new member to the family after three years of married life, reported foreign media.

Their joy was tripled when they came to know that she was carrying three babies. But they were in for a big surprise when Kalanigave birth to quadruplets (four babies) at the Erode-government-hospital on Saturday.

Quadruplets are a rare phenomenon that occurs once in 7 million births. This is the first such case in the Erode government hospital since its inspection in 1955.

Doctors said the condition of the mother and the babies - two boys and as many girls - were stable.

Vijayakumar said when his wife became pregnant they had first consulted a doctor in a nearby private hospital. “The doctor informed us that my wife was carrying three babies and advised us to consult government doctors for further treatment.”

Based on the doctor’s advice, the couple went to the Erode government hospital for regular check-ups. On Saturday, Kalani developed labour pain and Vijayakumar immediately took her to the government hospital.

While Kalani gave birth to one infant through normal delivery, the remaining three were delivered through C-section after 20 minutes.

Doctors, who examined Kalani, said she might have taken some pills during pregnancy period, indirectly hitting that this might be a reason for giving birth to quadruplets. “Or it could be due to hereditary factor.”

Quadruplets are born when a single zygote splits into four and each one develops into a foetus. The risks are higher in the case of quadruplets as they are generally born preterm and are not fully developed. However, their maturity levels would be normal. Usually, such births happen to relatively older women because of the higher level of follicle stimulating hormones.

Source: Times of India

-Agencies