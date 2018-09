If Mahinda Rajapaksa wants to be the Prime Minister, he will have to join with the SLFP, said Deputy Minister Manusha Nanayakkara at the Galle SLFP Electorate Board Meeting.

The reason why SLFP was defeated at the past Local Government election is because a group of the party contested separately, points out Nanayakkara.

That group is behaving in a way that is insulting to SLFP due to their greed of power, he further said.