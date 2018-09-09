Leopard carcass with severed head found in Gampola

September 9, 2018   03:00 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Nuwara Eliya Wildlife Office officials stated that a body of a leopard with a severed head had been found in a forest reserve in a tea estate.

Based on a tip-off, on a dead leopard in a forest reserve of the Inguruwatte Tea Estate in Kuruduwatte-Gampola, received by the Kuruduwatte Police officers, they had discovered the carcass yesterday (08) and informed wildlife officials regarding it.

The leopard, 6 feet in length, had been killed and the poachers had taken its head with them, stated the wildlife officials.

Wildlife officials suspect that, the 25-30 year old has been killed by either mixing poison in to its food or using ‘Hakka Patas’, a crude home-made explosive used for killing wild elephants.

The incident will be reported to the Gampola Magistrate’s Court and the carcass will be sent to Udawalawa Veterinarian Hospital for the post mortem, stated a wildlife official.

