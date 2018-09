Police has arrested a suspect over an attempt to murder two other persons by shooting, at Hipawwa area in Kumbukgete.

A personal dispute had led to this shooting incident, stated the Police.

A 47 year old retired army soldier and a 39 year old have been injured in the shooting and admitted to Kurunegala Hospital for treatment.

The arrested suspect is a 22 year old and will be presented before the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court.