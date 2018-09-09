Person attempts to smuggle gold jewelry by silver plating

An Indian who attempted to smuggle in gold jewelry by misleading the Customs officials has been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International airport (BIA), this evening (09).

The arrested 38 year old from Mumbai had attempted to disguise the gold jewelry by plaint them with silver, stated the Customs.

The jewelry had been hidden inside his luggage and weighs 601.83 g. According to the Customs officials the jewelry are worth over Rs 3.9 million.

Customs attached to BIA are conducting further investigations on the matter.