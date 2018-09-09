Person attempts to smuggle gold jewelry by silver plating

Person attempts to smuggle gold jewelry by silver plating

September 9, 2018   11:03 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

An Indian who attempted to smuggle in gold jewelry by misleading the Customs officials has been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International airport (BIA), this evening (09).

The arrested 38 year old from Mumbai had attempted to disguise the gold jewelry by plaint them with silver, stated the Customs.

The jewelry had been hidden inside his luggage and weighs 601.83 g. According to the Customs officials the jewelry are worth over Rs 3.9 million.

Customs attached to BIA are conducting further investigations on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories