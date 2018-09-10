PM leaves for Vietnam to attend World Economic Forum on ASEAN

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has left for Vietnam to attend the World Economic Forum on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (WEF ASEAN) today (10).

The World Economic Forum on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is slated for Sept. 11-13 in Hanoi, where 1,000 delegates from 43 countries and regions will focus their discussions on five key topics.

The key contents include defining new vision for the ASEAN on regional integration, seeking new economic models and governance in the digital era, finding new business models and driving forces for ASEAN countries, enterprises’ new approach to regional and global governance, and developing smart infrastructure, skill training, business startups and innovations, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and head of the event’s organizing board told a press conference.

Among the delegates are prime ministers of Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam, presidents of Indonesia and the Philippines, and Myanmar’s State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.

The forum will be attended by businesses from ASEAN members, leaders of international organizations, and senior officials and entrepreneurs from non-ASEAN countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and India.