Gotabhaya arrives at Special High Court

Former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has arrived at the Special High Court for the case on alleged misappropriation of Rs 49 million to establish D.A. Rajapaksa Memorial Museum.

The case filed against Former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and 07 others by the Attorney General, over the alleged misappropriation of Rs 49 million to build the D.A. Rajapaksa Memorial Museum, is scheduled to be taken up before the Special High Court comprising three-judge bench today (10).

When the case was taken up on August 27, the defendants were ordered to appear before the Special High Court today.

Reportedly, this is the second case to be taken up before the Special High Court consisting of a three-judge bench.