Possibility of ice rains during thunder showers

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces after 02.00 pm, according to the Meteorological Department.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in the Northern, North-central and Central provinces.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

There is some possibility for ice rains during thunder showers, stated the Meteorological Department.



SEA AREAS

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be westerly or south-westerly in direction in the sea area around the island. Wind speed will be 25-35 kmph.

The sea area extending from Mathara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph.