Gotabhaya and 6 others released on bail

Former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and 6 others have been released on bail by the Special High Court over the case of the D.A. Rajapaksa Memorial Museum.

Gotabhaya Rajapaksa arrived at the Special High Court earlier this morning (10) for the hearing of the case.

The case was filed against Former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and 06 others by the Attorney General, over the alleged misappropriation of Rs 49 million to build the D.A. Rajapaksa Memorial Museum.