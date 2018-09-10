Sirisena doesnt think Ranil is qualified to be PM  Mahinda

Sirisena doesnt think Ranil is qualified to be PM  Mahinda

September 10, 2018   01:08 pm

President Maithripala Sirisena doesn’t believe that Ranil Wickremesinghe has qualities to be a Prime Minister, says former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He mentioned this when the case against former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on alleged misappropriation of Rs 49 million to build the D.A. Rajapaksa Memorial Museum was taken up at the Special High Court today (10).

Former President also requested the government to conduct an immediate investigation on the “poisoned” milk packets distributed at the Jana Balaya protest held recently.

The said milk packets had been distributed by a van belonging to the Finance Ministry, he further said.

