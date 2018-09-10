Rtd. Major General Karunasekara granted bail

September 10, 2018   01:24 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Former Director of Military Intelligence and Chief of Staff of the Army, Major General (Retired) Amal Karunasekara has been released on bail.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested the retired Major General Amal Karunasekara on April 06 this year, over the abduction and assault of journalist Keith Noyahr in 2008 May 22 at Dehiwala.

The bail order was issued by the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court, when the case was taken up for hearing today (10).

