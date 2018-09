An individual has been injured in a shooting incident that took place in Habaraduwa area at around 8.30 pm last night (09).

An unidentified gunman has shot an individual and fled the scene on a motorcycle, according to the police.

The person, who was shot, has been admitted to the Karapitiya hospital.

The injured person is, reportedly, a 32-year-old residing in Habaraduwa area in Koggala.