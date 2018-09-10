Building D. A. Rajapaksa museum had major impact on economy  Gotabhaya

The current government is extracting revenge from their political opponents, said former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

He mentioned this following the court case against him at the Special High Court over alleged misappropriation of Rs 49 million to build the D.A. Rajapaksa Memorial Museum, which was taken up today (10).

He says that he accused of helping the construction of the D. A. Rajapaksa Memorial Museum which had apparently had a major impact on the economic downfall.

This can be identified as a government’s process for hunting war heroes and all others related, former Defense Minister.

His case has become the second most crucial case in a special high dedicated for expediting cases which severely impact the economy, stated Rajapaksa.