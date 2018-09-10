Building D. A. Rajapaksa museum had major impact on economy  Gotabhaya

Building D. A. Rajapaksa museum had major impact on economy  Gotabhaya

September 10, 2018   03:01 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The current government is extracting revenge from their political opponents, said former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

He mentioned this following the court case against him at the Special High Court over alleged misappropriation of Rs 49 million to build the D.A. Rajapaksa Memorial Museum, which was taken up today (10).

He says that he accused of helping the construction of the D. A. Rajapaksa Memorial Museum which had apparently had a major impact on the economic downfall.

This can be identified as a government’s process for hunting war heroes and all others related, former Defense Minister.

His case has become the second most crucial case in a special high dedicated for expediting cases which severely impact the economy, stated Rajapaksa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories