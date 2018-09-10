Chief of Defense Staff summoned to CID

September 10, 2018   03:19 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne was summoned to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today (10) to record a statement regarding the abduction, illegal detention and murder of 11 youths in 2008 and 2009.

Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne has recently been ordered in writing, to appear before the CID today, according to a spokesperson of the department.

Main suspect of the case Lieutenant Commander Chandana Hettiarachchi, also known as ‘Navy Sampath’, is currently remanded.

CID has informed the court, that there is clear evidence of Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne providing assistance to ‘Navy Sampath’ to abscond the court.

Considering the submissions, the court ordered the arrest of Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne and to produce him before the court if he has provided assistance of any sort to ‘Navy Samptath’.

Accordingly, former Navy Commander and Chief of Defense Staff, Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne has been summoned to the CID to record a statement regarding the incident.

