Bombs and baby crocodile found inside well in Mannar

Several explosives have been uncovered from inside the well of a house located in Murunkan area, Mannar yesterday (09).

Murunkan Police had received information from the house owner, who had noticed the explosives while cleaning the well.

The explosives had been taken out by the Bomb Disposal Unit of Special Task Force (STF) in accordance with the orders of the Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, one RPG bomb, two SGF 81 bombs, five K400 bombs, three TYTE bombs, fifteen 81mm mortar bombs, twenty-seven 60mm bombs, ten 40mm MGL ammunition and eight 81mm fuze ammunition had been uncovered from the well.

The discovered bombs and live ammunition are to be defused under the orders of the Mannar Magistrate’s Court.

Furthermore, a baby crocodile has also been discovered inside the well and handed over to the officers of the Wildlife Conservation Department by the STF and the police.

The Wildlife Officers have taken measures to release the baby crocodile to a forest reserve, according to the police.

The police suspect the bombs to have been abandoned by the LTTE organization during the final days of the wartime.

Murunkan police is conducting further investigations with regard to the incident.