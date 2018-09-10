Budget proposal for 2019 presented on Nov 08

The budget proposal of the government for the year 2019 is due to be presented to Parliament by the Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera on the 08th of November.

The second reading of the budget will be held on November 09, a spokesman for the Parliament told Ada Derana.

Recently, officials of the Finance Ministry collected the views of the public and experts regarding the government budget and the collected information are currently under study, said the Ministry of Finance.

These ideas will also be incorporated when preparing the next year’s budget, Ministry further stated.

The vote on the third reading of the budget is scheduled for December 8, this year.