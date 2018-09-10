The petition filed by former Minister Basil Rajapaksa seeking an order to transfer a case filed against him, which was heard before Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga, to another court, will be considered on September 21.

The order was issued by the Court of Appeal, when the petition was taken up before the CA Justice Janak De Silva today (10).

The Court of Appeal also issued an order to extend the stay order preventing the case from being heard before HC Judge Gihan Kulatunga.

In his petition, former Minister Basil Rajapaksa stated that a case had been filed by the Attorney General against him, for allegedly misappropriating Rs 29.4 million belonging to Divi Neguma Department, to print five million almanacs with the image of former President to be used as election propaganda material, during the January 2015 Presidential election.



Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatung, who was also in charge of hearing the ‘Sil Cloth’ case, had criticized the former government while issuing the verdict of this case, according to former Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

He further stated that he could not expect a just verdict from HC Judge Gihan Kulatunga, as he also held a position as a high-profile minister during the administration of the former government. Hence the former Minister Basil Rajapaksa sought an order from the Appeals Court, transferring the case to another court.