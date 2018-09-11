Fuel prices go up from midnight today

Official Committee on Formula based retail prices of Auto Fuel has decided to increase the retail prices of fuel with effect from midnight today (10), under the fuel pricing formula.

The 92 Octane and the 95 Octane petrol varieties have been hiked by Rs 4, Auto Diesel by Rs 5 and Super Diesel by Rs 3, informed the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the new prices are as follows:

92 Octane Petrol – Rs 149

95 Octane Petrol – Rs 161

Auto Diesel – Rs 123

Super Diesel – Rs 133