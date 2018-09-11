Michelle Bachelet finds resume of death penalty in SL disturbing

The 39th session of the Human Rights Council of the United Nations commenced on the 10th September and the newly appointed UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet mentioned Sri Lanka in her inaugural speech.

Bachelet says that Sri Lankan authorities have moved “too slowly” towards meaningful implementation of the transitional justice agenda.

However, the Office of Missing Persons has now begun consultations and institutional capacity-building to fulfill its mandate, and they look to that Office to work quickly to begin to provide answers to the families of the disappeared, she said.

The High Commissioner mentioned that the legislation establishing an Office for Reparations is also underway.

More progress in advancing accountability and truth-seeking could have great weight in the long-term stability and prosperity of the nation, she said.

Bachelet further stated that, the recurrent incidents of racist and inter-communal violence are disturbing, as are announced plans to resume use of the death penalty.