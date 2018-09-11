Syllabuses should teach how to succeed in life  President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena said that the education syllabus must taught not only how to pass examinations but also how to lead a contended life. He said this at the Kotawaya Maha Vidyalaya in Hambantota where he vested the newly constructed two-storied Building and the new Technology Laboratory with the students.

On arrival at the school, the President was warmly received by the students. After vesting the building and the Laboratory, he under took an observatory visit and held a friendly discussion with the students, stated President’s Media Division.

Speaking at the event, President Sirisena said that although the free education has created many scholars and intellectuals, the situation with regard to the knowledge in how to succeed in living a contended life is in a pathetic level.

He said that the intellectuals should lead the campaign to stop cruel ragging in the universities and teachers and parents also must be concern about the menace of brutal ragging.

In order to ensure that children will learn how to succeed in life in addition to passing examinations, many changes will have to be done in the education system

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, Deputy Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Southern Provincial Minister Chandima Rasaputhra, H W Gunasena, Principal of the school and teachers and staff members and students, old boys and parents were present on this occasion.