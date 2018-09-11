Three women arrested over fraud scam promising govt. jobs

Three women have been apprehended by Homagama police, for defrauding money from people, promising them public sector employment opportunities.

The suspects have claimed themselves as high-profile government employees and charged Rs 12,500 from each person.

The three women were taken into custody following a complaint received by the Homagama police with regard to the scam, according to the police.

The suspects, reportedly, are residents in Colombo, Himbutana and Jambugahapitiya areas.

They are to be produced before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court today (11).