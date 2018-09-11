School Van fares increased by 5%

All Ceylon School Van Transport Association has decided to increase the fares charged from students commuting in to schools school vans.

President of the association Mal Sri de Silva stated that the decision was taken in line with the fuel price hike with effect from midnight yesterday (10).

Accordingly, the members of the association have been informed to increase the fares of school transport service vehicles from 5%, said Mal Sri de Silva.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of All Island Private Bus Operators Association Anjana Priyanjith has stated that the need for revision of bus fares has arisen as the fuel price was hiked on two occasions, following the introduction of fuel pricing formula.