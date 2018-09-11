CID takes over SLC fraud case of England tour

Inspector General of Police (IGP) has ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) take over the investigations into the complaint of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID).

SLC filed a complaint with the FCID, yesterday (10) over a fraud case regarding an attempt of financial fraud of USD 5 million on televising rights of the England tour.

The complaint had been made by Chief Executive Officer of SLC Ashley de Silva under the instruction of Minister of Sports Faiszer Musthapha.

It has been revealed that the Head of the Accounts Division of SLC had credited the money received from televising rights of the England tour to another account instead of the account of SLC.

Therefore, SLC has decided to file a complaint on the damage and conduct an audit of all monetary transactions of SLC during the year.