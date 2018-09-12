Youth remanded for hacking another youth

September 11, 2018   11:10 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A youth who was arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder another youth with a sharp object has been remanded until 17th September.

The order was issued when the case was taken up before the Hatton District Judge and Magistrate Chaminda Karunaratne.

On the 4th September, the suspect has allegedly attempted to murder a youth by hacking him using a sharp weapon near Rathupalama-Ambagamuwa area in Ginigathena, around 7:30 pm.

Currently, the victim is receiving treatment at the hospital for deep cut wounds on his neck, the back and arms.

The suspect had been arrested yesterday (10) while hiding from police and was produced at the court today (11).

Ginigathhena Police are conducting investigations on the matter.

