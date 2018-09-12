Fuel prices fluctuate with global market prices  Mangala

Fuel prices fluctuate with global market prices  Mangala

September 12, 2018   09:31 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The fuel price has to be hiked in accordance with the fuel prices of the global market, says the Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera.

He stated this addressing the media following an event held at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The Minister declared open the VAT Refund Unit for foreign tourists, which is scheduled to be established near the Exit Terminal at BIA by the Inland Revenue Department.

Further commenting, the Minister stated that the fuel price is increased in line with the fuel pricing formula when the fuel prices in the global market are hiked, and similarly, when the prices go down the public benefits from it.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories