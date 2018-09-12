Gotabhaya arrives at CID to record statement

Former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) a short while ago.

This was to record a statement on the abduction of journalist Keith Noyahr.

Noyahr, the former Deputy Editor of an English weekly newspaper, was abducted on May 22, 2008. A day later, he was dropped off near his residence, badly beaten up and bruised.

Several army personnel including officers attached to the Army Intelligence Directorate and an Army Major were previously arrested and remanded in connection with the case.