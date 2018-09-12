Two arrested with heroin within Colombo

September 12, 2018   12:12 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Officers of the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) in had conducted raid in Colombo based on tip-off received by them, yesterday (11).

A 46 year old at Arama Road in Dematagoda had been arrested at the raid, stated the Police.

Officers have found 11 g and 300 mg of heroin on the suspect and then handed him over to the Dematagoda Police.

Meanwhile a 36 year old person has been arrested by the Modara Police at Thotalanga, Modara with 2 g and 450 mg of heroin.

The suspects will be presented at the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court.

