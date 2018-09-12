Chinese national arrested with dried sea horses and sea cucumbers

A Chinese national has been arrested in Kimbulapitiya area in Negombo for the possession of of dried sea horses and sea cucumbers.

Accordingly, 33kg 330g of dried sea cucumbers and 05kg 500g of dried sea horses, which had been prepared to be exported, were seized at his residence.

The arrested Chinese national, aged 27, is to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (12).

Negombo police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.