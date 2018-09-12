Army distributes drinking water to drought-hit people in Kilinochchi

-

Security forces in Kilinochchi have initiated a programme to supply drinking water to the people residing in Kilinochchi District, who have been affected by the prevailing drought.

Since the residents of Bharathipuram area in Kilinochchi have been severely inconvenienced with lack of means to find clean drinking water, Army officers in Kilinochchi distributed drinking water to people under the instructions of Kilinochchi Security Forces Commander Major General Nishshanka Ranawana.

Accordingly, the programme was carried out by the officers of the 9th Vijayabahu Infantry Regiment (VIR) troops.

Army officers also engaged in supplying drinking water to school children of Bharathipuram Vidyalaya and Annaisaradha Vidyalaya in Kilinochchi.

Reportedly, nearly 100,000 families have been affected by the prevailing drought in Kilinochchi, Jaffna, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu and Mannar districts, according to the officers of District Disaster Management Centers.