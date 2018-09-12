Radhakrishnan hails decision on Rajiv Gandhis killers

September 12, 2018   03:07 pm

Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Education V. Radhakrishnan has welcomed the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to recommend the release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu on Sunday recommended to the governor to release the convicts, a move hailed by most political parties in the state.

Speaking to journalists at the Chennai Press Club on Tuesday, the Sri Lankan state minister congratulated the State for taking a decision that will bring comfort to the Tamil people.

He said that the Sri Lankan citizens among the convicts should stay in India and wait for their government to take a decision on their repatriation, The Hindu reported.

