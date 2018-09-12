SriLankan Airlines changes cashew supplier after Presidents rage

September 12, 2018   04:22 pm

Sri Lanka’s national airline said Wednesday (Sept 12) it has stopped serving cashews after the country’s president flew into a rage over nuts served to him on a flight to Colombo.

“Returning from Kathmandu, I was served some cashews on board a SriLankan flight, but it was so bad even a dog wouldn’t eat it,” Maithripala Sirisena said on Monday.

“I want to know who authorised the purchase of these nuts,” the president told a meeting of farmers.

An airline spokesman said it has responded by clearing its stock of cashews - only served in business class - and would change its Dubai-based supplier.

