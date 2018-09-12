4 dead, 2 missing after fishing boat collides with ship
File Photo.

4 dead, 2 missing after fishing boat collides with ship

September 12, 2018   06:21 pm

-

Four fishermen drowned while another two are reported missing after a multi-day fishing trawler had collided with a vessel in the sea area off Galle.

Police said that seven persons were onboard the boat and that one of the fishermen has been rescued.

The fishing boat ‘Malindu Putha’ which had set out to sea from Beruwela was involved in the accident last evening within Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The four bodies recovered and the rescued fisherman are to be handed over to Galle Police by the Sri Lanka Navy later today (12).

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories