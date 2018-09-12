4 dead, 2 missing after fishing boat collides with ship

-

Four fishermen drowned while another two are reported missing after a multi-day fishing trawler had collided with a vessel in the sea area off Galle.

Police said that seven persons were onboard the boat and that one of the fishermen has been rescued.

The fishing boat ‘Malindu Putha’ which had set out to sea from Beruwela was involved in the accident last evening within Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The four bodies recovered and the rescued fisherman are to be handed over to Galle Police by the Sri Lanka Navy later today (12).