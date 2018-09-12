Mahinda Rajapaksa calls on Narendra Modi

Mahinda Rajapaksa calls on Narendra Modi

September 12, 2018   08:19 pm

-

Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa today called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

He was accompanied by his eldest son, MP Namal Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa is in India at the invitation of BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy to deliver a talk in Delhi.

He is slated to grace the function of Virat Hindustan Sangam and deliver a lecture on ‘India-Sri Lanka relation: the way ahead’.

Subramanian Swamy is the founder of Virat Hindustan Sangam.

Rajapaksa’s visit has fuelled speculation about possible thaw between him and the current Indian government.

