President calls urgent Cabinet meeting

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has reportedly called an urgent Cabinet meeting tomorrow (13), despite the absence of several top ministers including the Prime Minister.

The weekly Cabinet meeting was held only yesterday (11), however the President has decided to call an urgent Cabinet meeting tomorrow afternoon.

Several ministers are currently away from the country as most of them are on official visits overseas.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe is attending the ASEAN Economic Forum in Vietnam while ministers Malik Smarawickrama, Sagala Ratnayake and Nimal Siripala de Silva are also abroad.