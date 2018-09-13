Ensure implementation of 13th Amendment: Douglas urges Modi

-

MP Douglas Devananda said Wednesday he has urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convince the Sri Lankan government and Tamil parties to fully implement the constitutional provision that deals with devolution of land and police powers to the provinces.

Devananda, the leader of the Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP), said he has made the request to Modi on the 13th Amendment of the Sri Lankan Constitution in his personal capacity.

“The 13th Amendment should be implemented in full. For that, (he should) use his good office with the Government of Sri Lanka, with other Tamil party leaders, convince them to implement it,” Devananda said during an interaction with reporters in New Delhi.

Devananda is a part of a delegation of Sri Lankan lawmakers visiting India.

The 13th Amendment, an outcome of an agreement reached between India and Sri Lanka in 1987, deals with devolution of land and police powers to the provinces in Sri Lanka.

As the northern and the eastern provinces, previously controlled by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, remain firm on devolving the police and land powers to them, the central government appears to be not in favour of provincial councils possessing more powers in these two prime areas.

During the visit, the Sri Lankan lawmakers have also visited leaders of the principal opposition, the Congress. Their visit concludes Friday.

Source: PTI

-Agencies