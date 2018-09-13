NPC resolution on UN-monitored referendum submitted to UNHRC

September 13, 2018   10:16 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The resolution adopted by the Northern Province Council (NPC), calling for a referendum monitored by the United Nations, has been submitted to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

The resolution has been submitted to the UNHRC yesterday (12), according to NPC member M.K. Sivajilingam.

The NPC adopted a resolution comprising 05 points, on September 11, with regard to the delay in implementing the proposal pertaining to Sri Lanka, which had been passed at the UNHRC.

The resolution includes the demand to establish an international war crimes court in Sri Lanka, stated NPC member M.K. Sivajilingam.

