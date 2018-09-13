Several skeletal remains uncovered in Kankesanthurai

September 13, 2018   10:47 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Several human skeletal remains have been discovered yesterday (12) in an area within the proximity of the Kankesanthurai railway station in Jaffna.

The Kankesanthurai police had received information regarding the skeletal remains yesterday and subsequently informed the Mallakam Magistrate’s Court of the situation.

Reportedly, the skeletal remains belong to an elderly person and the police suspect them to be nearly one-month-old.

Acting Mallakam Magistrate A. Alexraja had examined the skeletal remains yesterday, according to the police.

The skeletal remains have been sent over to the Jaffna hospital to be examined by the Judicial Medical Officer.

The police stated that a definite statement cannot be issued regarding the discovered skeletal remains so far.

Kankesanthurai Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

