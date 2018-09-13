Sri Lanka to ban animal sacrifices at Hindu temples?

-

Animal sacrifices at Hindu temples could be banned in Sri Lanka under new plans announced Wednesday, after growing protests over the rituals from the country’s Buddhist majority as well as moderate Hindus.

The cabinet approved a proposal put forward by the Hindu Religious Affairs minister to outlaw the ancient practice that is still observed at several temples across the country.

“The Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal Presented by Minister of Rehabilitation, Northern Development and Hindu Religious Affairs D.M. Swaminadan to impose legislations to prohibit animal and bird sacrifice in Kovil areas and to instruct legal Draftsman to prepare bills based on draft bill prepared for this purpose,” the government said in a statement.

During religious festivals, some devout Hindus sacrifice goats, chickens and buffalos, expecting good fortune in return.

But the practice has offended animal rights activists, as well as many other Sri Lankans.

Although there is currently no clear law prohibiting animal sacrifices at places of worship, Sri Lankan courts from time to time have issued temporary bans on such practices.

-With inputs from agencies