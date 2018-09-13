Governor halts purchase of chairs for WPC

-

The Governor of the Western Province Hemakumara Nanayakkara has ordered to immediately cancel the purchase of a large number of expensive chairs which were ordered for the Western Provincial Council (WPC).

The council had ordered some 144 chairs, each costing around Rs 640,000, from Belgium.

In August, the Governor had decided to temporarily halt importing of the chairs in question, until he looks into the matter, following public outcry over the move which was uncovered and exposed by members of the council.

JVP provincial councillor Lakshman Nipuna Arachchi had claimed that over 100 chairs, each costing Rs 640,000, had been ordered from abroad for the chamber of the new Western Provincial Council building in Battaramulla.

The councillor said this was revealed during a committee meeting and charged that it was absurd to spend so much money just for the chairs for councillors.

He had also written a letter to the Governor of the Western Province requesting the latter’s special intervention into this matter.