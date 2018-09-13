Students enrolled using false documents to be removed from schools

The Ministry of Education says that if any child is enrolled into a school by producing false documents, the relevant child would have to be removed from the school.

Issuing a statement, the Ministry of Education stated that this measure will be included in the circular on the admission of children to government schools for the year 2019.

All principals should follow the instructions and circulars pertaining to the admission of new students to schools, the Ministry asserted.

The Education Ministry informs the parents of students to obtain necessary information under the Right to Information Act, if any apparent injustice has occurred.

Following the issuance of the list of names of Grade 01 students who have been selected to schools, those who were not selected are allowed to submit appeals and obtain necessary information under the Right to Information Act.