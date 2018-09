Rajapaksa meets Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi

-

Former President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa met with former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party leader Anand Sharma in Delhi today (13).

Sri Lanka’s former foreign minister Professor G.L. Peiris and MP Namal Rajapaksa were also present on the occasion.

Rajapaksa is in India at the invitation of BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy to deliver a talk in Delhi and is also participating in various events in India.

He graced the function of Virat Hindustan Sangam and deliver a lecture on ‘India-Sri Lanka relation: the way ahead’ in Delhi yesterday (12).

Rajapaksa also called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi yesterday.