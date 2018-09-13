-

A special Cabinet meeting, chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena, was held today (13) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

During the meeting, the President has reportedly pointed out that a case has not been filed yet against the offenders involved in the forced disappearance of 11 youths in 2008 and 2009, although the suspects have been identified.

He emphasized that a case should be filed against them without further delay.

It is an unlawful act to arrest military officers and not file cases against them, the President has further stated.

The President has also deplored the recent statement made by Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, regarding the Sri Lanka Army and its Commander, during the special Cabinet meeting.

Making allegations against the Commander of the Army while holding a ministerial portfolio and the title of Field Marshal is wrongful, the President is reported to have said.

According to sources, the Cabinet has also voiced approval for these remark made by the President.