Conspiracy against President and former Defence Secretary?

An organization by the name of Anti-Corruption Force (Dushana Virodhi Balakaya) has uncovered an alleged conspiracy to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

The organization filed a complaint at the Police Commission today (13) regarding the alleged conspiracy.

Responding to a query by Ada Derana, Police Media Spokesperson Superintendent of Police Ruwan Gunasekara stated that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has issued an order to the Police Special Investigation Unit to probe the complaint filed by the Anti-Corruption Force.

The Anti-Corruption Force yesterday (12) disclosed several telephone conversations allegedly made by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Nalaka De Silva of the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID).

Reportedly, DIG Nalaka De Silva has mentioned during the conversation that a plan should be prepared to extol the Prime Minister.

Director of Operations of Anti-Corruption Force Namal Kumara claims that he was introduced to DIG Nalaka De Silva through IGP Pujith Jayasundara.

DIG Nalaka De Silva has allegedly stated during the conversation that incumbent President Maithripala Sirisena will ally with former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa in 2020 and that ‘something’ should be done using an underworld leader if an unavoidable situation arises.

Accordingly, a complaint had been filed at the National Police Commission with regard to the revelation made by Anti-Corruption Force.

Director of Operations of Anti-Corruption Force Namal Kumara has subsequently filed another complaint at the Police Division for Assisting and Protecting Victims of Crimes and Witnesses, seeking to ensure his personal security following the revelation of the conspiracy.