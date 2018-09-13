Man arrested for smuggling ornamental fish

September 13, 2018   11:34 pm

A Sri Lankan passenger, who had arrived from Singapore, was apprehended for attempting to smuggle 10 Arowana and 14 Koi carp into the country without a valid Permit of Import of Live Animals and specimen Health Certificate.

The passenger was detained this morning (13) by the Customs Bio Diversity officers attached to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The fish are estimated to be worth around Rs 320,000.

The suspect is a 27-year-old youth residing in Mahamodara area in Galle.

The live fish consignment has been ordered to be reexported immediately by the Animal Quarantine authorities as it is a violation of Animal Decease Act no 59 of 1992.

Further investigations regarding the incident are carried out by the Customs Officers attached to the BIA.

