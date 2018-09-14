Deadline to submit proposals to special salaries commission ends

The time period given to submit proposals to the Special Commission appointed to probe salary disparities and issues related to salaries in the Public Service concludes today (14).

However, proposals can still be submitted within the day, according to the Commission.

Reportedly, the Commission has received nearly 70 proposals so far.

Meanwhile, the All Island Service Executive Officers’ Joint Committee claims that the recommendations of the special salaries commission are not trustworthy.

According to the Chairman of the committee Dr Nimal Karunasiri, there is a practical difficulty in implementing the recommendations of the special salaries commission before the upcoming national budget.