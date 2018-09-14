Deadline to submit proposals to special salaries commission ends

Deadline to submit proposals to special salaries commission ends

September 14, 2018   09:12 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The time period given to submit proposals to the Special Commission appointed to probe salary disparities and issues related to salaries in the Public Service concludes today (14).

However, proposals can still be submitted within the day, according to the Commission.

Reportedly, the Commission has received nearly 70 proposals so far.

Meanwhile, the All Island Service Executive Officers’ Joint Committee claims that the recommendations of the special salaries commission are not trustworthy.

According to the Chairman of the committee Dr Nimal Karunasiri, there is a practical difficulty in implementing the recommendations of the special salaries commission before the upcoming national budget.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories