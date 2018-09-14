President to present set of proposals to UN General Assembly

-

President Maithripala Sirisena today said that he will present a set of proposal to the U.N. General Assembly in New York later this month regarding solutions to the post-war conditions in Sri Lanka and the allegations of human rights violations.

He revealed this while speaking to heads of media institutions this morning (14), during a meeting at the President’s House in Colombo.

The President said that he will present the proposals to the UN General Assembly on September 25 and also intends to hand it over in writing to the new UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, who he is expected to officially meet for the first time on the sidelines of the UNGA.

The President will lead Sri Lanka’s delegation to the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, which begins September 18.

The 73rd UNGA will begin September 18 at the UN Headquarters, New York, while the General Debate will hold from September 25 to October 1.

The President will address the 73rd Session of the High-Level General Debate of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on September 25.

President Sirisena further said that certain pro-LTTE non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are making various allegations regarding human rights violations.

He stated that the incumbent government was able to avoid Sri Lanka’s isolation in the UN Human Rights Council which had prevailed before it came to power and succeeded in fostering friendship.

Meanwhile speaking on the fuel pricing formula introduced by the government, he said that a decision would be taken in the future on whether to continue with the pricing formula or to amend it as there are certain issues with the fuel pricing formula.