Cabinet nod for National Council for Health Research

September 14, 2018   12:50 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

A decision has been taken to establish a National Council for Health Research, says the Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne.

The proposal to establish the body has been granted the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Minister intends to establish the National Council on Health Research for the conduct, regulation, coordination, supervision, development and management of health research.

Research culture for healthcare sector should be developed in Sri Lanka, however the Cabinet paper presented in 2003 with regard to this has not yet been implemented, the Health Minister further said.

The council will comprise 05 members in accordance with the new bill, which is being prepared under the instructions of the Legal Draftsman.

The Health Minister intends to publish the draft through an Extraordinary Gazette notification.

 

