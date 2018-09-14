Large-scale timber racket busted in Thanamalwila

September 14, 2018   02:30 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

A large-scale timber racket has been raided in Hambegamuwa area in Thanamalwila police division by Hambegamuwa police officers.

Accordingly, one person has been taken into police custody along with equipment used for logging timber, a large number of logs including Spinous Kino (Ketakela) and Teak timber logs.

The seized stock of timber logs is estimated to be worth over Rs 500,000, according to the police.

The police have uncovered information that the suspect, a 52-year-old resident of the area, has engaged in this racket for a long time.

He is slated to be produced before Wellawaya Magistrate’s court and Hambegamuwa Police is conducting further investigations with regard to the incident.

 

