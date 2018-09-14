25 students in hospital following wasp attack

September 14, 2018   02:42 pm

At least 25 students of the Saman Eliya Navodya Vidyalaya in Maskeliya were hospitalised following a wasp attack within he school premises this afternoon.

A swarm of wasps had reportedly attacked a group of students who were playing at the school’s ground during the interval at around 12.00 noon.

The accidental disturbing of a wasp nest on a rock near the ground is believed to have caused the attack.

Ada Derana reporter said that a group of students from Grades 6, 7 and 8 including boys and girls were admitted to the Maskeliya Hospital following the wasp attack.

However, none of them are in critical condition, a hospital source said.

A teacher at the school said that the school has been temporarily closed due to the wasp attack, based on the approval of the Hatton Zonal Education Director.

 

