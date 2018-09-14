Case against Prasanna Ranatunga and wife postponed

September 14, 2018   05:58 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The Colombo High Court has postponed further hearing of the case filed against three persons including MP Prasanna Ranatunga and his wife, until October 04.

When the case was taken up before the Colombo High Court Judge Champa Janaki Rajaratna today (14), the defense counsels had cross-examined the main witness of the case, namely Gehard Mendis.

As the third defendant of the case, Naresh Farik is currently overseas and absconding, the High Court has decided to proceed with the hearing of the case without his presence.

Attorney General had filed the case against three persons including MP Ranatunga and his wife regarding an incident of threatening a businessman named Gehard Mendis and demanding Rs 64 million for the filling of the marshy lands in the Meethotamulla area and the clearing of its unauthorized occupants.

 

